Joy Behar: I Might Wear a Mask in Crowds ‘Indefinitely’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she planned to wear a mask in crowded public places “indefinitely.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Now today the CDC is looking to ease mask mandates by next week if case numbers keep trending in the right direction, which is down. But a lot of Americans are done waiting. Parents in one San Francisco school district voted out three board members over concerns that they weren’t prioritizing really doing the right thing for their kids in school. Some people are warning Democrats that keeping mandates for too long could be political liability, but we’re just saying they’re changing the mandate. That’s gone out the window. What should we be concerned about really right now?”

Behar said, “Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow 100% of what they tell me because they keep changing it. Like a very short time ago, they were saying put the N-95 masks on, and now they’re saying you don’t have to wear them anymore. So if I go on the subway, if I go on a bus, into the theater, if I go — where else would I go? A crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely. Why do I need a flu or a cold even? So I’m listening to myself right now. I don’t think it’s 100% safe yet.”

