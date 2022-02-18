CNN’s Smerconish: Trump Suffering ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts, Legally Speaking’

CNN political analyst Michael Smerconish said Friday on “The Situation Room” that former President Donald Trump is suffering a “death by a thousand cut” regarding several investigations and lawsuits.

On reports Trump mishandled classified documents, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “You’re, among other things, an attorney. Did Trump potentially commit a crime here? Is there a chance he will be prosecuted for it?”

Smerconish said, “Did he intentionally mishandle those documents, or was he grossly negligent? That’s the legal issue. I don’t know. I suspect his defense is going to be. This is the way I treated all of my possessions, government and otherwise. Whether the toilet story is accurate, the shredding of documents, the use of cellphones, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.”

He added, “Wolf, for anybody else, this is a five-alarm fire. For him, I think it’s the least of his worries. He’s got the Manhattan District Attorney. He’s got the New York Attorney General, the January 6th commission, and a grand jury in Georgia all looking at him. If he were a major corporation — and he isn’t in reality — there’d be in-house teams of lawyers and a lot of outside counsel. In his case, this has got to be incredibly expensive and difficult to manage. It’s like a death by a thousand cuts, legally speaking.”

