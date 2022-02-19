Donalds: Biden Didn’t Act on Russia, Ukraine, Now We Get ‘Late’ ‘Tough Talk’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) argued that the situation with Ukraine and Russia is “almost like Afghanistan redone, where some of the data elements have been there for several months, but where has the administration been, what have they done? And then the tough talk comes late.”

Donalds said, “I think, once again, we were late to the game. This is almost like Afghanistan redone, where some of the data elements have been there for several months, but where has the administration been, what have they done? And then the tough talk comes late. But by that point, things are already in motion. That looks like what’s happening in Ukraine right now.”

He later added, “[W]e have to be very serious about Nord Stream 2. That pipeline cannot go into existence at all. The other thing is, we have to have serious conversations with the rest of our allies in NATO about what are the defensive military components they’re going to need to make sure we stop a more aggressive Russia. The third part is, we have to have serious conversations about how we’re going to be supportive, not just of Taiwan, which is super critical to our economy, not just with respect to global economics, but our economy specifically, and also with South Korea. We have to be on a much more assertive footing right now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett