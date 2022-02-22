ABC’s Hostin: England ‘Tone Deaf’ for Ditching COVID Rules After Queen’s Diagnosis

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “tone deaf” for ending COVID restrictions in England after Queen Elizabeth II contracted the virus.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “The UK took a big step in prying to return to pre-pandemic life when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced they’re ending all COVID safety restrictions in England.”

She added, “This also comes at the same time the Queen canceled her engagements after she got COVID. Could Boris be jumping the gun on this, or is this part of what we’re going to seeing?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “They seem to be jumping ahead of themselves with this whole thing right now, it seems to me. Everybody is like, ‘I’m sick of it.’ We are. We’re all sick of it.”

She added, “But that doesn’t mean the medical science has caught up. The British Medical Association says that removing all restrictions are premature, incredibly concerning and completely illogical, adding that it neglects and fails those most at risk for COVID, meaning the Queen. She’s 95.”

Hostin said, “It’s kinda tone-deaf to announce this on the eve of the Queen announcing she’s contracted COVID. They have one job, and that’s to protect the Queen, and they couldn’t even do that.”

