Rubio: Putin ‘Not Going to Stop’ in Eastern Ukraine

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “not going to stop” with trying to seize control of two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine.

Rubio outlined that Russia’s plan is for Kyiv to “violate” a mutual defense agreement which would lead to war.

“[T]here are areas that these two groups, these pro-Russian puppet groups, claim that Kyiv currently possesses. It’s not just the areas that they are controlling. It’s areas that Ukraine controls or Kyiv controls or the Ukrainian government, and they claim those. And they are going to move on those,” Rubio explained.

“And when they move on those, if Kyiv doesn’t give it up, Putin is going to say, ‘Well, this violates our mutual defense agreement,’ and they are going to go war against Kyiv in a broader assault,” he continued. “That’s his plan, that’s what he’s setting up, and that’s what he’s going to do. He’s not going to stop with the two little small areas near his border. And you don’t need 200,000 troops with all that armor and air power and sea power to simply occupy two areas where you’ve already had a strong separatist presence for a long time.”

