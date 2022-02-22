Watch — Canadian MP: ‘Honk Honk’ Is ‘Acronym for Heil Hitler’

Canadian MP Ya’ara Saks said “honk, honk” is “an acronym for ‘Heil Hitler'” during House of Commons proceedings on Thursday in Ottawa, ON.

Saks, a member of the Liberal Party representing York Centre — an electoral district in Toronto, ON — made her remarks during parliamentary debate on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Saks said:

Madam Speaker, I have heard the words of my colleague on the other side of the floor, so I have a few questions. As a Jewish member of Parliament and a descendant of survivors of the Holocaust, as well, I, like many Canadians, was shocked to see Nazi and Confederate flags. I was dismayed and angry and hurt, horribly hurt. So how many Nazi flags does it take? How many donors from the Capitol riots — it’s 1,100 and counting who have donated to these illegal blockades — [does it take?]. How many guns need to be seized? How much vitriol do we have to see of “honk honk” — which is an acronym for “Heil Hitler” — do we need to see by these protesters on social media? How much, how many times do we have to see clear indicators that what is out there is not about the hard two years that every Canadian has suffered? This is about something much deeper and darker and uglier that is threatening the stability of this House, the work that we do as legislators each and every day for our constituents, and the democracy that we have to uphold. When will it be an emergency for you and your colleagues across the floor?

Saks has repeatedly derided the Freedom Convoy and its supporters as pathologized by “white supremacy” and “racism.”

On Monday, she voted “yea” to authorize Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act as a response to demonstrations opposed to governmental restrictions of constitutional rights marketed as “public health” measures.

During the Freedom Convoy demonstration in Ottawa, truckers regularly honked their trucks’ horns. “Honk honk” became a dissident meme related to the protests.