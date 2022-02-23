Graham: ‘When Putin Looks at Biden He Sees Neville Chamberlain’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that when Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at President Joe Biden, “he sees Neville Chamberlain.”

According to Graham, Biden “is getting run over by Putin” as tension escalates between Russia and Ukraine, and Iran and China are watching it unfold.

“This turned out terrible for the people of Ukraine because when Putin looks at Biden, he sees Neville Chamberlain,” Graham proclaimed. “We only have one president at a time. I stand ready to work with President Biden to do an emergency supplemental. I’ve been on the phone with several Democratic Senate colleagues who are willing to help Ukraine in terms of cyberattacks. They’re willing to flow more assistance into Ukraine. We need to be doing a lot of things. We should create a task force, the Department of Justice, State and Treasury, to go after Putin’s oligarch friends who benefit from these misadventures. So, unfortunately, Joe Biden is not going to go toe-to-toe with Putin. He is getting run over by Putin. And the Iranians are watching, and the Chinese are watching.”

“So, to President Biden, if you want some help in Congress, in the Senate, to be tougher against Russia, I stand willing to help you. If you continue this appeasement track, I will be your worst nightmare,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent