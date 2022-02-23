MSNBC’s McCaskill: Republican Party Has No ‘Respect for Freedom’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), now an MSNBC contributor, said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republican Party has no “respect for freedom.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “There is a war potentially, most likely, about to break out in Europe, and half the country is cheering for America’s adversary.”

McCaskill said, “What startling about this is the lack of due diligence by Tucker Carlson and Josh Hawley and J.D. Vance and Trump and all of the ones that are kissing up on Putin for his authoritarian march against a democracy next door. He’s been planning this for a long time. He’s buffed up his reserves in anticipation of sanctions. And he’s rushed into the arms of China. The irony is these far-right MAGA types want to make China the bad guy, and they don’t realize that Putin and Xi are kissing cousins. They see the world the same way. The one word that is absent from the Republican Party right now with the unified voice is a respect for freedom.”

She added, “Freedom is a big deal to Americans, and the Democratic Party needs to start talking about freedom because what this is all about, whether Taiwan or Hong Kong or the Ukraine, it is about two guys, with a lot of resources that are joining up together to try to freeze out western democracies. Putin is going to do it on the ground, and there will be visuals, and they will be brutal of people being killed because all they want to do is have democracy and freedom.”

