MSNBC’s Nance: Trump, Tucker, Pompeo Aiding an ‘Attempt to Dismantle a Democracy’

MSNBC intelligence analyst Malcolm Nance said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and FNC’s Tucker Carlson were aiding “an attempt to dismantle a democracy” by praising Russian President Vladimir Putin while he is attempting to annex parts of Ukraine.

Reid said, “I have to ask you about that, as well, Malcolm. We’re seeing the former United States Secretary of State. I’m sure Tuckums and Donald Trump being used by Russian state media, controlled media using Americans now as sort of their chief propagandists, your thoughts?”

Nance said, “You know, I find it absolutely fascinating as a student of World War II that at the end of World War II, Tokyo Rose and Lord Haw-Haw, two of the largest propaganda — one for the Germans and one for the Japanese, were tried for war crimes. We actually have an environment now where hiding behind the First Amendment, and they have a right to say what they do say. I’ll defend that right with my life. But they are aiding at a time in an attempt to dismantle a democracy as it is facing a huge threat and acting as advocates for foreign power.”

