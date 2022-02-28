MSNBC’s McCaskill to GOP: Time to ‘Jump Off’ the Trump Train ‘Before it Heads into Russia’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Republicans who disagree with former President Donald Trump calling Vladimir Putin genius for invading Ukraine needed to jump off the Trump train now.

McCaskill said, “I honestly think this could be a moment…This is when we really need to hope. You sense the unity among the American people supporting the Ukrainians. We have been here before. Right? We know what it feels like when our country unites. We know when people who love freedom and democracy when they unite. That is what is happening right now.”

She continued, “Zelensky is doing a great job of communicating and leading. Meanwhile, I think Americans need to understand — Josh Hawley needs to understand, Tucker Carlson needs to understand. They are the stars of Russian television right now. Trump and Tucker Carlson are all over Russian television because Putin wants the Russians to believe that everybody in America thinks like that they do.”

McCaskill added, “They are absolutely not representing America right now. You would think that most Republicans would know that. I don’t know how they back this truck up. I don’t know how they are going to distance themselves. But if he starts uses cluster munitions, which it appears he is using right now, and if he focuses on civilian areas in Ukraine and thousands of civilians are murdered by Putin, how is that going to work out for Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump? Not very well. So I really think this is one of those moments where anybody who is thinking about getting off the Trump train now would be the time to jump off before it heads right into Russia.”

