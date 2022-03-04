GOP Rep. Steube: If Pelosi, Senate Dems Are Serious about Banning Russian Oil, Let’s Have a Vote on Monday and Put it on Biden’s Desk

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) reacted to House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressing support for banning the importation of Russian oil by stating that if Pelosi is serious, the House should vote on a bill to ban Russian oil imports on Monday and send the bill to the Senate so the Senate Democrats who have expressed support for banning Russian oil imports can put the bill on President Joe Biden’s desk.

Steube stated, “Well, let’s do it. I mean, I don’t care how he responds now. Let’s send him a bill. I mean, if Pelosi’s now saying that we’re going to ban Russian oil, there’s been a number of Republicans that I’ve cosponsored that would do just that. Pfluger has one out of Texas, why don’t we do that now? We were in Washington yesterday for votes. We’ll be in Washington on Monday. If she really feels strongly about it and it’s not just words and she does intend on doing it, let’s have a bill, on Monday evening, when we’re all up there, and let’s vote to do it, send that bill to the Senate. If Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats are willing to support it and it passes the House and the Senate, put it on Biden’s desk and see what he does then.”

He added, “You know, he says in the State of the Union, America first, we’re going to promote American products, put your money where your mouth is on oil and gas.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett