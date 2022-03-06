Levin: ‘We Have a Damn Fool in the White House’

Sunday on his Fox News Channel show “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Mark Levin blasted President Joe Biden and members of his administration over their handling of foreign policy amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Levin called Biden a “disgrace and disaster,” describing him as “a damn fool.” He then labeled Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan “pathetic” and lamented that they were in charge of going up against “genocidal maniacs” like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“[B]iden is the called the commander-in-chief. He is a disgrace and disaster,” Levin emphasized. “He actually has the Russians negotiating with the Iranians on a nuclear deal with us. What kind of a fool does that, I will never know. He puts more sanctions on the American oil industry and no sanctions on the Russian oil industry as I speak. What kind of a fool does that when we can use oil to debilitate the Russian economy, the Putin economy, and war machine, rather than debilitate you, Mr. and Mrs. America? We do have a damn fool in the White House. There’s no question about that. And we should be muscling up our military for any possibilities, and we’re not. Despite spending trillions and trillions of massive debt, we are not muscling up the United States military; Russia, China, Iran — the axis of evil — the real axis of evil that exists.”

He continued, “But why does this matter? Because ladies and gentlemen, I personally am sick and tired of hearing the excuses for Putin and the attacks on the United States that we somehow are going to escalate something. We have been incredibly passive in the face of what Putin is doing. Diplomacy? Look who the diplomats are. Look at the Secretary of State. He’s pathetic. Look at the national security adviser. He’s pathetic. We’ve never had such a pathetic team in modern American history — up against true, vile, genocidal maniacs.”

