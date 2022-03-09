Granholm: If Nuclear Deal Increases Supply of Iranian Oil, ‘So Be It’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that it’s possible Iranian oil might come back on the global market if a nuclear deal is reached, and if increased Iranian oil is a byproduct of the deal, “so be it.”

Granholm stated, “I know that the Biden administration has conversations with allies and adversaries all the time. I know that we are looking to create partnerships with countries that may be unusual in the broader spectrum of energy, including energy technologies. I’ve been meeting with folks…who are from all manner of countries who also want to be part of the solution in the move toward clean energy and decarbonized fossil fuels.”

Co-host Sara Eisen then asked, “But is it your expectation that the Iranian barrels do come back online if there is a deal here on the nuclear agreement, soon?”

Granholm responded, “That’s certainly something that is a possibility. But, of course, you have to get to the deal first, and the deal — the fundamental — the reason for the deal is a denuclearized Iran. That’s the reason for the deal. If there is a byproduct of increased supply, so be it. But the deal is all about making sure the world is safer because Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon.”

