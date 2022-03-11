GOP Sen. Sullivan: China, Russia Will Continue to Get Closer, China Is ‘More of a Co-Conspirator in Ukraine’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) said that Russia and China “are increasingly working together. I think we’re going to see more of that soon.” And predicted that it will “be pretty clear soon” that China is “more of a co-conspirator in Ukraine.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] “China, and how this administration reads China and this relationship between China and Russia, do we fully understand how close it is or what exactly is happening?”

Sullivan responded, “I think it’s going to be closer, but I think one of the most important things of this invasion of Ukraine is it’s a clarifying moment. I mean, we are in a new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictator Putin, but also, importantly, the dictator in Beijing, Xi Jinping, and these countries, these two dictators are increasingly working together. I think we’re going to see more of that soon. China has been putting on this notion of neutrality. I think it’s going to be pretty clear soon that they’re more of a co-conspirator in Ukraine. They’re driven by historical grievances. They’re driven by the desire to break up American alliances. They’re driven by the desire to shut down democratic countries on their flanks, Ukraine or Taiwan. And we need to be ready for this new era, Bret. I think it’s going to be with us for years, decades. We’ve got to face it with strategic resolve and confidence.”

