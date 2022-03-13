Bill Barr: I Was ‘Surprised’ Trump Didn’t Lose 2020 Election by More Votes

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he was “surprised” and the close results of the 2020 presidential election.

Barr said, “I think he actually, at the time of the election, thought he won the election. If there was a plan to stay in office, it’s something that materialized after the election. I saw no sign of a plan before the election to stay in office regardless of the outcome.”

Host Chuck Todd said, “He was sowing the seeds for four years. He accused Ted Cruz of cheating in the caucuses the first time he appeared on any sort of ballot here. Is this a pattern to practice?”

Barr said, “It was the same thing in 2016 on both sides. I felt for a long time he was going to lose the election. I went in in April and told him I thought he was going to lose the election. His personal behavior, obnoxious behavior, was turning voters away, and I felt he was going to lose. I was actually surprised it was as close as it was.”

