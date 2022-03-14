Ana Navarro: DOJ Should Investigate ‘Russian Propagandists’ Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that FNC’s Tucker Carlson and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) should be investigated by the Department of Justice for being Russian propagandists.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “The website, Mother Jones posted a leaked Kremlin war memo instructing Russian state media to play Tucker Carlson clips as much as possible, and Tulsi Gabbard is being accused of spreading Russian false-flag propaganda.”

Ana Navarro said, “The Fox board of directors should step in. If they call themselves patriots and, you know, it’s not enough to be posting flags about Ukraine. There’s a bunch of folks on that board of directors list like my friend Paul Ryan who I wish would be weighing and saying, ‘We cannot be Russian state TV – at least not every hour.'”

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “I guess for me the question is, what is in it for someone like Tucker Carlson, right?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Money.”

Navarro said, “I think DOJ, in the same way, that it is setting up a task force to investigate Russian oligarchs, should look into people who are Russian propagandists and shilling for Putin. If you are a foreign asset to a dictator, it should be investigated, and, in fact, I remember when Tulsi Gabbard, and I hate that we’re discussing it because I think to myself, who is this woman? She’s a, you know, she’s no longer in Congress. She’s a failed presidential candidate. She only practically exists on Twitter, and if that is correct, we’re giving her oxygen is what makes her relevant, but we are talking about her on hot topics, but on the other hand, how do you not call out something that is repeating false Russian propaganda and that has been brought down?”

Goldberg said, “They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this.”

