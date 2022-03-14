Mark Levin to David McCormick: ‘I Do Think You Would Make an Excellent Senator’

Recently, Republican U.S. Senate hopeful David McCormick earned a vote of confidence from one of the country’s most influential conservatives.

During an appearance on his nationally syndicated radio program on Friday, Mark Levin, who describes himself as a Pennsylvania native, told McCormick he would make “an excellent senator.”

“Well, let me just say this, you know, I’m an old Pennsylvanian, but I don’t live there right now,” Levin said. “And I still love that state. I loved going back to that state as a kid. I used to go to Independence Hall all the time, went to Penn State one summer, all that, went to Temple University. I do think you would make an excellent senator. I really do. I’m listening to you. I’ve listened to you before. So I do think you would make an excellent senator. So let me just say that to you.”

“Thank you, Mark,” McCormick replied. “That means a lot to me. And we both love Pennsylvania. We both love our country. Pennsylvania is where it all began. And you are doing, you know, doing a great job and the way you’re doing it fighting for our country. And this is my chance to fight for our country too. So thank you for having me today.”

