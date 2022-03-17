Begala: Republicans Only Believe in ‘Own the Libs’ — ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’

Democratic strategist Paul Begala said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Republicans only believed in owning the libs, but not policy.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Paul, let me ask you because one of the things that DeSantis is doing — I think Trump was known for a lot of things, not just being impulsive, but also he ran right for culture war issues in a way that most presidents don’t do as a general matter of course. They might do it in an election year, but they don’t necessarily do it as a matter of course, where Trump was constantly running for, ‘I’m going to side with the people who hate Colin Kaepernick, example. He didn’t have to say anything. and there is something of that in how DeSantis is approaching his job in that I think that could be very attractive to Republican voters.

Begala said, “Absolutely. There’s a lot of research that what Republicans want now — it used to be when I was a kid. Republicans wanted low taxes, limited government, family values. You know the number one issue for Republicans? Own the libs. It’s ‘Let’s go, Brandon.’ That’s what they believe in. Governor DeSantis has figured that out. It’s no longer a system. Politics for them is no longer a system where we allocate resources in the most equitable way we can. It’s I just want to own the libs, and he has done that.”

