Jim Jordan: In 14 Months Biden ‘Has Given Us Nothing but Chaos’

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) touting President Joe Biden’s handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “masterful.”

Jordan, pointing to the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the “weakness projected from the White House” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, inflation and the border crisis, slammed Biden. He argued Biden, in his 14 months in office, “has given us nothing but chaos.”

“[H]ow about Nancy Pelosi saying that the president has been masterful?” Jordan said. “I mean, I was like you. I mean, what is she talking about? Think about this, Grant –President Biden inherited a relatively-speaking calm and stable world. And in 14 months, he has given us nothing but chaos. I mean, remember those images from last summer where Afghan refugees are trying to jump on the wheels of that plane as it’s taking off. Look at the situation in Ukraine — I think largely, obviously, Putin is the main problem here, but I think driven by because of the weakness projected from the White House. And then, of course, domestically, it’s been chaos on the border, chaos with inflation, 40-year high, chaos with crime in our urban areas, and a chaotic situation with our energy policy. So, the idea that he’s been masterful in his decisions just doesn’t make sense.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent