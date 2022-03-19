GOP Rep. Steube: Lifting Sanctions on Iran Will Give Russia Ability to Dodge Sanctions

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) stated that lifting sanctions on Iran under the Iran nuclear deal would give “billions of dollars of revenue to a terrorist regime” that will then “backdoor that through the Russians and give the Russians the ability to avoid western sanctions, completely the opposite direction that our country should be going right now.”

Steube said, “I mean, the thought that we’re going to get into a deal with the Iranians, that would give them a path to a nuclear warhead, and oh, by the way, then allow Russia to bypass all of the western sanctions and the United States sanctions through this deal, is beyond the pale.”

He added, “We should continue the sanctions against the Iranian regime. Because it has completely hampered their economic status. If we got back into this deal and lifted sanctions, and if we allow this terrorist regime not to be designated as a terrorist state, it opens up billions of dollars of revenue to a terrorist regime, who, oh, by the way, is going to backdoor that through the Russians and give the Russians the ability to avoid western sanctions, completely the opposite direction that our country should be going right now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett