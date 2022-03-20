Kid Rock: ‘I Am Uncancelable’ — ‘Because I Don’t Give a F*ck’

Recording artist Kid Rock declared in an interview with FNC’s Tucker Carlson set to air Monday that he cannot be canceled.

In a preview video of the interview, Carlson asked, “Why haven’t you been canceled? Like, people aren’t allowed to say what they think. You are.”

Kid Rock said, “I am uncancelable.”

Carlson replied, “Why’s that?”

Kid Rock replied, “Because I don’t give a f-ck. I’m not in bed with any big corporate things at the end of the day. There’s nobody I’m beholden to — no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

Kid Rock is going on tour with a new song, “We The People,” criticizing President Joe Biden.

The song’s chorus is, “We the people, Let’s go, Brandon.”

The lyrics continue, “Wear your mask, take your pills, now a whole generation is mentally ill. But COVID’s near. It’s coming to town. We got to act quick, shut our borders down Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist.”

The song concludes, “If you down with love and wanna make things better, all we gotta do is just come together, weather the storm, and take my hand. Then follow my lead to the promised land. Cause we the people, we gotta unite.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN