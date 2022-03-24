Clyburn: GOP Questions on CRT at KBJ Hearings Indicated We’ll ‘Pretend’ We Don’t Have Race Problem

During an interview with CBS News’ “Red and Blue” on Thursday, House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) questioned why some Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about Critical Race Theory, school curriculum, and what a private school teaches its students during her confirmation hearing and stated that “The racial problem is a fact in this country. And you don’t solve problems by pretending they don’t exist.” And that the lines of questioning by some of the Republican members “seemed to indicate that we’re going to just pretend we don’t have this kind of a problem.”

Clyburn stated, “Well, I think the Republicans sort of took this in a place that none of us thought a party would go to begin with. Why are you arguing about a private school and what they teach first, second, and third-graders? Race is a fact in this — the racial problem is a fact in this country. And you don’t solve problems by pretending they don’t exist. And we saw questionings that seemed to indicate that we’re going to just pretend we don’t have this kind of a problem.”

