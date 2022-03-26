GOP Rep. Crawford: We ‘Have a Food Shortage’ Now

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) said that the U.S. already faces a food shortage due to supply issues making food more difficult to find at the grocery store and increased prices for food.

Crawford said, “I was just in our grocery store, literally half an hour ago, and we do have a food shortage. I mean, if you can find meat, it’s more expensive. The shelves are a little bit more bare on essential items like beans and canned vegetables and things like that. So, yeah, that is reality for us here in America, but probably not for President Biden. But for the rest of us, it is a reality.”

He later added, “We have regulated ourselves out of businesses. We are offshoring and outsourcing vital interests, fertilizer being one, other ag inputs, steel, things of this nature that we need to be doing for ourselves. And if we can start to do that, if we can get businesses to come back to the United States to re-shore to the U.S. or at least near-shore or friendly-shore, we’d be a heck of a lot better off.”

