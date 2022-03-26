Waltz: China ‘Is the OPEC’ of Renewable Energy, Renewables Push Is ‘Trading One Dictatorship for Another’

On Friday’s edition of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that trying to transition to renewable energy to get off of dependence on Russian oil and gas is just trading Russia’s dictatorship for China’s authoritarian regime because “at the core of the renewables energy industry is China producing the batteries, the wind turbines, the solar panels, and all of the raw materials that it takes to have a green economy” and China “is the OPEC of the renewable industry.”

Waltz said, “What the progressives won’t say out loud right now is — but have said in the past is that high oil and gas prices, high gas prices at the pump is an opportunity to accelerate the drive towards renewables. Maria, you’re trading one dictatorship for another. Because at the core of the [renewable] energy industry is China producing the batteries, the wind turbines, the solar panels, and all of the raw materials that it takes to have a green economy. China is the OPEC of green. It has cornered the market and is the OPEC of the renewable industry. Again, you’re trading Russia for Iran, for China, all dependency models.”

