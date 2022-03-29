DeSantis: Disney Only Opposes FL Education Law Because ‘the Woke Mob Came After Them’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) reacted to Disney’s criticism of Florida’s H.B. 1557, the Parental Rights in Education bill, which DeSantis signed into law on Monday, by arguing that the company only broke its earlier silence and came out against the legislation because “the woke mob came after them.” And that the company isn’t going to succeed in running the state of Florida and imposing “California values” to overturn a law that is “supported by a strong majority” of people in Florida.

DeSantis said, “Well, this bill is about providing protections so that they know they can send their young kids to school without them being sexualized, without a school telling a young girl, for example, that she may really be a boy, and if schools are trying to do things that impact the health and well-being of the kids and they’re undertaking certain services, that parents have a right to know that and provide consent for it. So, this is a real bill that empowers parents. It protects our kids. And for a company like Disney to say that this bill should’ve never passed, first of all, Tucker, they weren’t saying anything when this was going through the House. They only started doing this because the mob, the woke mob came after them. But put that aside, for them to say that them, as a California-based company, are going to work to take those California values and overturn a law that was duly enacted and…supported by a strong majority of Floridians, they don’t run this state. They will never run this state as long as I’m governor.”

