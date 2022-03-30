GOP Rep. Fallon: Even Though Media Ignores It, Border ‘Hasn’t Gotten Any Better’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) stated that the crisis at the border hasn’t vanished, but “The national media, mainstream media has failed to cover it over the last year” even though the situation at the border is “as bad today as it was a year ago” and numbers are hitting record levels.

Fallon said, [relevant remarks begin around 43:00] “Because of Joe Biden’s weakness and wokeness, he has made all 50 states border states. We are lacking with security, and if Americans aren’t safe, then they’re not free. And it’s interesting to note that this crisis hasn’t gone away. The national media, mainstream media has failed to cover it over the last year. But it’s just as bad today. … It’s as bad today as it was a year ago. It hasn’t gotten any better. For the first time in our history, we’ve had 11 months in a row of over 150,000 illegal border crossings per month, 11 months in a row, it’s never happened before. 2 million illegal border crossings in a calendar year, never happened before.”

He added that fentanyl trafficking over the border is a factor in the large number of overdose deaths.

