Dem Sen. Warner: ‘Despicable and Pathetic’ Trump Appealing to War Criminal Putin

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” that former President Donald Trump publicly calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any dirt he might have on Hunter Biden in an interview with “Just the News” was “both despicable and pathetic.”

Warner said, “I think it is both despicable and pathetic that Donald Trump is out appealing to a war criminal, Vladimir Putin when he is a war criminal against not only the people of Ukraine but against democracies around the world.”

He added, “His behavior is despicable and, again, pathetic. This is the same Donald Trump I remember when we brought together countries who had been attacked by Russia and misinformation, and we all gathered in Washington on the very day that Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin in 2018 in Helsinki and was a total lap dog to Putin and basically sided with Putin over all of our American intelligence agencies. It’s the same Donald Trump that basically would not provide Ukraine with defensive weapons for years because he wanted to extract a political promise from Zelenskyy to help him on getting dirt on Biden. So, you know, anyone that is defending Trump’s recent activities of appealing to Putin, I don’t know where you get off on that. My blood boils when I think about what Trump has done and a pattern that has continued literally for years.”

