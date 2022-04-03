Cornyn on Trump Asking for Biden Dirt: ‘I Wouldn’t Trust Vladimir Putin Any Farther than I Could Throw Him’

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” former President Donald Trump should not trust Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cornyn discussed Trump publicly calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any dirt he might have on Hunter Biden in an interview with “Just the News.”

Guest host Martha MacCallum said, “Former President Trump has called Putin a genius for the pre-war strategy. He’s also called on him to turn over information that Putin might be aware of about Hunter Biden’s business practices in the region. Do you think that will help him, or will it hurt him if President Trump decides to run again?”

Cornyn said, “I wouldn’t trust Vladimir Putin any farther than I could throw him. I think that’s really the answer because Putin is a killer. He’s a thug. He has a vision of restoring the Russian empire, the fall of which he said was the greatest geopolitical tragedy in the last 100 years. So I wouldn’t trust Vladimir Putin for a minute.”

MacCallum said, “So you think those are unwise comments? Is that fair to say?”

Cornyn said, “Well, I just don’t think it’s a conversation worth having.”

