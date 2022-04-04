MSNBC’s Velshi Urges ‘Direct Military Involvement’ from NATO to Stop Russia — ‘What Is the Point of These Alliances if Not to Stop This?’

Sunday, Ali Velshi, host of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” called on NATO to get involved in stopping Russian President Vladimir Putin from engaging in “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine.

Velshi declared it was time to do more than sanction and issue “strongly-worded condemnations” against Russia. He wondered, “what is the point” of alliances like the United Nations and NATO “if not to stop this.”

“We are past the point of sanctions and strongly-worded condemnations and the seizing of oligarchs’ mega-yachts,” Velshi outlined. “It is no longer sufficient as the evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity continue to grow. Vladimir Putin has no regard for life or humanity or even the rules of war.”

“He’s proven that time and time again, and he has also pursued the indiscriminate killing of civilians time and time again — twice before in Ukraine and in Chechnya. The global world order and potentially democracy’s survival hang in the balance. If this is not the kind of moment that the United Nations and NATO and the U.N. and the G-20 and the Council of Europe and the G-7 were made for, what is the point of these alliances if not to stop this? The world cannot sit by as Vladimir Putin continues this reign of terror.”

Over the weekend, Velshi suggested on Twitter that “direct military involvement” was necessary to stop Russia.

Direct military involvement — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) April 3, 2022

(Courtesy of RCP Video)

