Hillary Clinton: ‘People Should Go Around Saying Gay All the Time’ to Puncture the ‘Cruelty’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on her podcast “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton” that the average American “should go around saying gay all the time.”

The discussion starts at the 25:39 timestamp.

Comedian Kate McKinnon said a listener asked, “What are your thoughts on the state of attack we find on the LGBTQ+ community with Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passing 22-to-17 and Texas anti-trans agenda. I can’t help but wonder how this plays into the midterm elections?”

Clinton said, “Oh my gosh, well, first off, it is profoundly outrageous and deeply sad that people in positions of power in our country who are more interested in undermining and opposing the rights of individuals than they are in bringing people together. I think people have to stand up to it. The idea ‘don’t say gay,’ I think people should go around saying gay all the time. Anything we can do to puncture the hypocrisy and the cruelty that lies behind this, we need to be doing.”

She added, “He mentioned the midterms. Let me just say, please, please turn out and vote. The hypocrites and the hate-mongers win when people don’t vote.”

McKinnon said, “Let’s say it now.”

McKinnon and Clinton said, “Gay, gay, gay.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN