McConnell: Immigration ‘Will Be a Huge Issue’ in Election, ‘We Have Open Borders Now, Almost’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) predicted that the border and illegal immigration will be “huge” in the 2022 elections and were going to be major issues even before the Biden administration announced its decision to revoke Title 42. McConnell also argued that thanks to President Joe Biden’s policies, “We have open borders now, almost.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:50] “How big an issue will this be in the election coming up?”

McConnell responded, “Huge, even before this ridiculous Title 42 decision, making the border situation even more disastrous than it already is. One of the things the previous administration did well is it got control of the border. The president promised to come in and change everything. He did. We have open borders now, almost. So, it will be a huge issue in the fall election.”

Earlier, McConnell pointed to the multiple Democrats in the Senate like Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), who broke with the Biden administration on the issue and joined in with criticism from Republicans of the Biden administration’s plan to rescind Title 42 in May.

