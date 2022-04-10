Liz Cheney: Russia Clearly Committing ‘Genocide’ in Ukraine

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Russia is clearly committing “genocide” in Ukraine.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Let’s turn to that horrific missile strike on the Ukrainian train station. More than 50 people, including five children killed. They were just trying to flee. They’re trying to flee the war and come here to Lviv, where I am. They were trying to escape, and they were targeted and killed. What was your reaction when you saw the new images? Are they war crimes? Do you consider this all genocide?”

Cheney said, “I think this clearly is genocide. You asked exactly the right questions. I think that Europe needs to understand and grapple with the fact that you’ve got a genocidal campaign, the first kind of horrific kind of genocidal campaign that we have seen certainly in recent decades. I think that also Europeans need to understand that they’re funding that genocidal campaign. I understand the economic consequences to countries in western Europe if they were to impose a kind of oil and gas embargo that the U.S. has imposed against Russian oil and gas, but they need to do it. We need to do everything we can to increase our own domestic production to help make sure we can supply them with as much as possible. They need to understand, every single time, every single day they’re continuing to import Russian oil and gas, they’re funding Putin’s genocide in Ukraine.”

