Dem Rep. Cuellar: Biden Sending ‘Mixed Message’ with COVID Funding, Ending Title 42

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) reacted to President Joe Biden’s plan to lift Title 42, which is expected to result in a mass influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cuellar, who represents a border district, lamented the move to end Title 42 came at the same time the Biden administration was pushing for additional COVID funding. He argued it sent “mixed messages.”

“You know, I live on the border,” Cuellar outlined. “I don’t just come visit here just for a few hours. I live down here. And I talked to the men and women, and I talked to them because I talked to the White House a couple of times before they made the announcement. And I said, listen, it’s very different down here at the border. And we’re operating at only 40% of the men and women that we have down here. Now, they say they’re going to bring in extra personnel from other parts of the country. Yeah, that’s only temporary. Pretty soon, wherever those men and women are coming from, they have to go back because they still have to provide their job in their northern part of the area. So, look, it’s mixed messages without due respect.”

“How can we be adding billions of dollars for COVID vaccines or helping the restaurants, and you know, the relief that we’ve been voting on — the mask mandates money might even come up in parts of the country because cases are going up, but then we’re saying at the border everything is fine. That is a mixed message. And again, there will be a large number of people that will be continuing to come in.”

