Appearing Tuesday on Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade Show, Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.) blasted what he described as a “radical mob” for disrupting his planned speech at University of Buffalo.
A transcript is as follows:
BRIAN KILMEADE: I know you went to go speak at the University of Buffalo. What happened?
ALLEN WEST: I speak for the Young America’s Foundation on many different college campuses. The subject was race and exceptionalism in America. It was about America not being a racist country. Who better to do that than someone such as myself who was born in a blacks-only hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, 61 years ago? Look at the things I’ve been able to achieve and enjoy. My wife came here legally as an immigrant from Jamaica and now she’s a nationalized citizen with an MBA and a PhD. Yet, those students didn’t want to hear that. As a matter of fact, they were very disruptive and I think people have seen now that it was a mob. It was radical and militant. I had to be escorted off of the campus by the police officers. After that, they turned their angst against many of those conservative students who had invited me to speak.
