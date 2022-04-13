Eddie Glaude: ‘Cadre of Republicans’ Refusing to ‘Accept the Diversity of America’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that there was a “cadre of Republicans” that refused to accept the diversity of America while discussing Republican members of Congress tanking a vote to name a Tallahassee courthouse after Justice Joseph W. Hatchett, the first Black man to serve on the Florida Supreme Court.

Before the House vote Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) circulated a 1999 Associated Press article about a decision that Hatchett wrote that struck down a public school policy allowing prayers at graduation ceremonies in Florida.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “It renders all of their rhetoric and feigned outrage about cancel culture so stupid. They don’t even know why they canceled something they were for 48 hours ago.”

Glaude said, “That might be the generous read in the sense that they know why they voted against it once they found out that representative Clyde said he rendered a decision against school prayer this is part of their culture war. This is a way of kowtowing to their base.”

He concluded, “There is a sense among a certain cadre of Republicans, and they seem to have oversized influence in this Republican Party, that this country must remain a white nation in the vein of old Europe. That means the build environment. That means the name of buildings and the names courthouses. That means the history that we teach. It is not a cultural war. It is a rank refusal to accept the diversity of America. We need to understand what it is, and we need to understand these people for what they are.”

