DeSantis: Biden’s Spending to ‘Bail out the Blue States’ ‘Is Going to Plunge This Country into a Recession’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stated that President Joe Biden will “plunge this country into a recession,” because money spent “to bail out the blue states” has caused inflation, which has forced the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

DeSantis said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:40] “[H]e is going to plunge this country into a recession, and that’s just the bottom line. He comes into office, they spend trillions and trillions of dollars, print trillions of dollars. He was warned, if you do that, you are going to spark significant inflation. We have 8.5%, and it’s really higher than that on the things that matter like energy and food. And so, now, they’re going to have to raise interest rates, that’s going to slow down the economy. And it’s going to cause a downturn and that is manufactured by Joe Biden and his inept policies.”

DeSantis added, “When he came in and did the trillions, the reason they did it, they said COVID, and they did spend some stuff, but it was mostly to bail out the blue states. That’s what they wanted to do. Because a lot of those blue states were governed so poorly. We were open. Our economy was doing well. And all it’s done is fuel the increases in prices that we’re seeing.”

