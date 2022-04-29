Jordan: We Can’t Pass any Appropriations That Fund Disinformation Board

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated that if Republicans gain control of the House or both chambers of Congress they should “write into the appropriations bill, no money in the appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security can be used for the Disinformation Governance Board” and refuse to pass appropriations legislation unless that language is in the bill.

Jordan stated, “You write into the appropriations bill, no money in the appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security can be used for the Disinformation Governance Board which is going to limit the speech of the American people. That’s how. You write that into — as a rider on the appropriations bill, and you tell Chuck Schumer and you tell the White House, if the Republicans are in control of the House or in control of the full Congress, we’re not going to pass the appropriations bill unless that language is there. Because we’re going to protect the First Amendment. That’s the only — that’s the leverage we have, and we’re going to have to be willing to use that, if, in fact, the American people put us back in control. Which, I think, frankly they’re getting ready to do.”

