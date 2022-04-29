Maher: When Is Biden Going to Realize Immigration Is a Big Issue? Working Voters Feel ‘Abandoned’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Joe Biden needs to understand how important of an issue immigration is after the recent elections in France and past votes in the U.K. and U.S. and stated that working-class voters have “a reasonable argument, that there’s this elitist group that’s running the world that’s left us behind.”

Maher said, “So, what about the other big I issue, which is immigration? Now, Joe Biden famously used the phrase ‘big f*cking deal.’ When is he going to understand this is a big f*cking deal? It is — we just had an election in France. Now, Macron pulled it out, pretty handily, but I mean, Marine Le Pen started at nothing, and now she’s…within striking distance. And this is the same issue as Brexit in England. This is the same issue as Trump voters in America. … [W]orking-class voters feel like they’ve been ignored and abandoned, and when I’ve been to France, they certainly were ignoring and abandoning me, I seem to remember that about France. But that is a reasonable argument, that there’s this elitist group that’s running the world that’s left us behind.”

