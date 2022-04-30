Jayapal: COVID Aid Is ‘Urgent’ But I Won’t Support It if It Includes Title 42

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) argued that more funding for COVID aid needs to be passed, but she wouldn’t support a deal linking the aid to keeping Title 42 because “it was outrageous” that Title 42 was put in place to begin with.

Jayapal said, “[B]oth Ukraine and COVID aid need to be done…keep them linked. Because otherwise, we’re afraid that Republicans will, once again, stop Americans from getting the aid they need for their health care.” And “both of them are urgent. We urgently need to provide this aid to Ukraine and the money has run out for vaccines and testings for Americans here at home. So, that’s why we need to make sure we do both of them urgently.”

Host Peter Alexander then asked, “So, one of the issues that’s been a sticking point that Republicans have been focused on right now is this fight over Title 42 in the COVID package. I know that you want to see Title 42 end, but if extending Title 42 or taking it out…if it is to stick around like this, to stick for a bit, obviously, one of the real challenges is this is the only way you get the funding passed for it is via Title 42, can you swallow a vote on that or just wait, is that — would that be okay for your caucus?”

Jayapal responded, “No, unfortunately, we can’t. Because Title 42 is really — it was outrageous that it was put in place to start with, and it has led to the disorderly process that we see with thousands of people being expelled into Mexico. The Republicans can’t have it both ways. They’re saying that we don’t need more COVID aid because there isn’t a health emergency, and at the same time, they want to keep Title 42 in place, which is a public health law that the CDC has said we should lift. So, honestly, I’ve got to tell you, I’m an immigrant, and I am tired of the way that Republicans have scapegoated immigrants and continue to do that. Title 42 has nothing to do with keeping our border safe. What we really need to do is pass comprehensive immigration reform. And so…the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus have both said that we will not support legislation that includes a reinstatement of Title 42. It’s just scapegoating immigrants and we’re not — and it does nothing to protect us on health or on border security. So, that is not going to be — that’s going to be a nonstarter.”

