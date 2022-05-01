Hutchinson: Trump Will Not Effect My Decision to Run in 2024 — We Need a New Direction

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump running in 2024 would not affect his decision to run.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Are you seriously considering running for president?”

Hutchinson said, “I am, but you’ve got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table. That’s one of the reasons that I was in New Hampshire. You had Secretary Mayorkas on, and the border security is such an incredible issue. That’s what the kind of thing I’m passionate about. Whenever you look at it, we need to have Title 42 or some equivalent to it. Secondly, we’ve got to go after the cartels in a more vigorous fashion. Thirdly, we’ve got to support the states in the role that we play. So, there’s much to be done there. I care about those issues. And so, yes, I’m going to be engaged this year and hopefully beyond that.”

Bash said, “Even if President Trump runs, you will run, consider running? His candidacy won’t affect yours?”

Hutchinson said, “No, it won’t. I’ve made it clear, I think we ought to have a different direction in the future. I’m not aligned with him on some of his endorsements and also the direction he wants to take our country. I think we did a lot of good things for our country, but we need to go a different direction. So, that’s not a factor in my decision-making process.”

