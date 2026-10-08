Jon Stewart Dismisses Democrats Impeaching Trump: ‘I Don’t Want to See a F**king Five Act Performative Play of House Hearings’

Comedian and The Daily Show host Jon Stewart dismissed the idea of Democrats impeaching President Donald Trump if they were to take back Congress this upcoming mid-term, saying it would be reduced to a “five-act performative play of House hearings.”

Stewart revealed his thoughts about the prospect of impeachment on the latest episode of The Weekly Show when a fan asked if it would be a “strategic mistake” for Democrats to focus on impeaching Trump. Stewart said that impeachment would be unwise, adding that it would divert resources and attention from more pressing issues.

“We’ve already shown there’s no accountability. What I want to see is a full government effort on rebalancing this economy. This is about triage and the corruption of that family — fucking let them drain us like they think they’re gonna drain us. Wall it off so it doesn’t infect the rest of the economy and spend a total government effort at rebalancing labor vs. capital with real ideas,” Stewart said.

“I don’t want to see a fucking five-act performative play of House hearings. I just don’t want to see it. I don’t want to see everybody having the opportunity to pantomime accountability because you know they’re actually not going to bring it,” he added.

While Stewart welcomed investigations, he ultimately believed that Trump would “run out the clock.”

“You want to do some investigations into some shit, that’s great, but on the triage list of what’s wrong in this country, it is, I’m sorry, sir, you’re gonna have to stay in the waiting room because this guy just got shot and it sounds to me like you just have a sore throat. Do the sh*t that is actually killing people right now,” he said.

“We’ve been in those hearings. If you couldn’t bring accountability to January 6 in two years, what confidence do any of us have that you’re going to be able to untangle Eric and Don’s drone company?” he added.