Murphy: President Trump Is ‘Not Fit to Serve’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump is “not fit to serve.”

Murphy said, “You can’t rely on the United States anymore. You definitely can’t rely on this man. And so they’re going to cut economic and political deals with China. They’re going to look to the Russians. Our power is just evaporating as he sort of spins out of control.”

He added, “I listen to the clip that you just played. He clearly was trying to clean up what he said the first time, but the first time was probably the truth. The first time he basically said, I don’t care if they wipe out LA and San Diego, that’s just the price you have to pay. And he specifically called out these two cities in a Democratic state. But there are more soldiers and sailors and military families in San Diego than almost anywhere else in the country. By inviting Iran to wipe out San Diego and Los Angeles, he was inviting them to wipe out and destroy and kill or maim thousands of military families. And so the bottom line here is that Donald Trump doesn’t care about protecting our troops. He just doesn’t. He has cavalierly thrown them into a war that he was unprepared for. He almost got dozens of people at our embassy killed. And if he doubles down and engages again in military action just because he can’t figure out anything else better to do, it’s likely going to be dozens more Americans that are killed. He’s not fit to serve, and at least this November, we can put a check on him in the House and Representatives until we can get rid of him for good.”

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