Murphy: Republicans in Deeply Red States Losing Because Iran War Votes

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Republican lawmakers will likely lose in the midterm elections because they have voted to continue the Iran war.

Murphy said, “I mean, the better question is, are there any Republicans that are willing to do anything other than what Trump wants them to do? And the answer basically is no. Donald Trump has control of this party, and it is going to result in a lot of senators in some kind of odd places losing their seats. Republican senators in Kansas and Nebraska and Alaska and Ohio. States that Trump won by 15 points have been voting over and over and over again to continue this war. I think they all know the war is a disaster. I think they all know the war is super unpopular, but they have instructions to vote how Trump tells them. It’s a cult, not a political party. And the result of this cult-like behavior is going to be a lot of Republicans in deeply red states probably losing their seats this November.”

He added, “So part of the reason why we’re losing this war, and let’s just be honest, we are losing this war right now is because Iran, with a handful of drones, can effectively wipe our military installations out. We’re going to have to totally reorient the way that we base and the way that we platform defense technology and weapons to be ready for this era of drone warfare.”

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