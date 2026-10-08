The campaign for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked his Democrat opponent for U.S. Senate, James Talarico, to present “proof of life” following a 12-day absence.

Ken Paxton shared a tongue-in-cheek “Wanted” photo with Talarico’s face on it while demanding “Proof of Life” on X.

Talarico has been absent for 12 days, apparently due to a bout of the flu.

“After holding more than 100 public events and shaking tens of thousands of hands, James came down with the flu but will be back on the trail this weekend,” said JT Ennis, a spokesperson for Talarico’s campaign, on Thursday. “Ken Paxton has been ignoring Texans this entire campaign, and his priorities are clear: He doesn’t answer to the people of this state — he answers to his billionaire megadonors and special interests.”

Talarico revealed his flu diagnosis on September 30 to the United States Hispanic Business Council over a virtual meeting. He had originally been slated to attend in person.

“I was starting to feel kind of under the weather a few days ago, and last night it got so bad that I went to the urgent care here in Dallas, and I was diagnosed with the flu,” Talarico told the crowd. “I’m running a fever, and I’m at my most contagious right now, and I guess I’ve been shaking too many hands on the campaign trail, and so I want to keep everybody safe.”

The Paxton campaign has been repeatedly criticizing Talarico’s absence, per CNN:

James Talarico has been absent from the campaign trail over the past 12 days as the Texas Senate race enters a critical stretch, prompting Republicans to open a new line of attack on the Democratic nominee. At a campaign rally in San Antonio Wednesday, Texas attorney general and GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton led the crowd in a chant about his opponent’s whereabouts.

Talarico held his last physical public appearance on September 26 when he held a press conference on suspending the federal gas tax and ending the war with Iran.

“This is the kind of immediate action we need to provide Texans some relief at the pump in the middle of this affordability crisis,” Talarico said.