Behar: Biden Laughing at Himself Shows He’s ‘Mentally Stable’ as Opposed to Trump

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed President Joe Biden being able to laugh at himself during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner proves he is “mentally stable,” unlike former President Donald Trump.

Discussing comedian Trevor Noah’s performance, Behar said, “Can I say something about Trevor because I’m a comedian, and you are? I think that’s a very hard job. He was good for, like, almost an hour. His jokes were, like, so smoothly integrated into the bit. To make Washington laugh is hard. The only audience that’s worst than Washington are doctors. They’re the worst audience. They do not laugh unless you’re talking about them.”

She added, “I also was impressed with Joe Biden, his response to the material. That it was funny stuff, but when they were trashing him or roasting him rather, he was laughing his head off, which shows you that he’s mentally stable as opposed to years ago when Obama took a shot at — a joke at Trump, this is the response.”

After showing a picture of Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Behar said, “You see, Biden is laughing at his low ratings. He’s laughing at old jokes, and Trump is ticked off and plotting his revenge. That’s the difference between the two presidents.”

