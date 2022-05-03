Murkowski: If Court Rules the Way Leaked Draft Indicates It Will, ‘It Rocks My Confidence in the Court’

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) blasted the “absolutely reprehensible” and “unprecedented” leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and stated that if the court ultimately decides the way the leaked draft opinion indicates it will rule, then “it rocks my confidence in the court right now.”

Murkowski said, “The leak is absolutely reprehensible and needs to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I really find it shocking that this would happen. I understand it is unprecedented. The second point is, Roe is still the law of the land. We don’t know the direction that this decision may ultimately take. But if it goes in the direction that this leaked copy has indicated, I will just tell you that it rocks my confidence in the court right now.”

