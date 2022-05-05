Dem Sen. Bennet: Important Senate Considers Roe V. Wade ‘to Show Where the Votes Are’

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that the U.S. Senate needed to vote to make abortion legal nationwide. Thus, voters will know the lawmakers’ positions before November’s midterm election.

Guest-host Chris Jansing said, “Let me ask you about the breaking news, and that is that Leader Schumer is going to go ahead with a procedural vote, even though, as Leeann just pointed out, you guys don’t have the votes you need to codify Roe. Is this a smart move, and what does it accomplish?”

Bennet said, “I think it’s important for us to have a vote, to show where the votes are in the Senate. It’s also very important for us not to overpromise and underdeliver here. We do not have the votes next week to be able to codify Roe v. Wade. We need to codify Roe v. Wade. That’s what these elections are partly going to be about.”

He added, “This didn’t just happen overnight. This Supreme Court draft opinion is the result of 30 years of right-wing politics in this country that’s been leading us to the brink of overturning a fundamental constitutional right and freedom in the United States of America. It didn’t happen by accident. And we have to have a politics in this country that respond to that. I think part of that is making sure we have a pro-choice majority in the Senate and the House, but it’s also making sure that Democrats are standing for things that are going to allow us to win races in the middle of the country in places like Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Colorado.”

