TX Border Mayor: DHS Plan for Lifting Title 42 Doesn’t Address How They’ll Stop Thousands from Coming in

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Eagle Pass, TX Mayor Rolando Salinas stated that the Department of Homeland Security’s plan for handling the border after Title 42 is lifted “doesn’t get to the issue as to how you’re going to stop these thousands of people from coming into Texas” after Title 42 is repealed.

Co-host Pete Hegseth asked, “Well, considering the fact that 2,000 — based on the Washington Examiner’s reporting, and you can confirm this — 2,000 a day, 1,000 of which are got-aways, 1,000 of which are interdicted, 500 of which at least are released. So, you’re looking at 1,500 a day into your community. Is it that the federal government doesn’t care? Do you think they’re bypassing you? What is it?”

Salinas responded, “I mean, and those were the numbers a couple of weeks ago. I believe it has increased. Of course, we’re getting ready for May 23, whenever they repeal Title 42, we expect thousands of more people coming across, people that are just waiting in Mexico for May 23 so that they can come into Eagle Pass. But that is correct, I don’t — I wish I heard a solid plan. I know that DHS put out a six-point plan. But that doesn’t get to the issue as to how you’re going to stop these thousands of people from coming into Texas, these immigrants from coming into Texas. That plan doesn’t address that issue specifically.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett