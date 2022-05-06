TX Border Mayor: We’ve Had ‘Huge Influx of People’ and ‘Haven’t Heard from’ Federal Government

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Eagle Pass, TX Mayor Rolando Salinas said that recently there has been “such a huge influx of people going through Eagle Pass, and it’s disappointing that” despite that, “we haven’t heard from our federal government” or from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the situation at the border or any sort of coordination or plan to deal with it. Salinas also called for “more attention on this subject” from Biden and Harris.

Co-host Pete Hegseth asked, “You say that, effectively, you’ve heard nothing about coordination or a plan as it pertains to your border town?”

Salinas answered, “That is correct. I mean, recently, we’ve had such a huge influx of people going through Eagle Pass, and it’s disappointing that we haven’t heard from our federal government, from our president or vice president on the situation going on [at] the border. Eagle Pass, our city, beautiful city, but it’s one of the hot spots for illegal immigration, and we would like more attention on this subject from our president and vice president, definitely.”

Salinas later added that the city needs more help from the federal government.

