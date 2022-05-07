Maher: Subsidizing Gender Studies by Forgiving Student Loans Is ‘a Loser Issue’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that forgiving student loans and saying that those “who didn’t go to college and didn’t benefit from that are going to subsidize you to get your degree in gender studies and sports marketing” and making people subsidize what they see as “an indoctrination center where they’re indoctrinating kids into things I don’t even believe in” is “a loser issue for Biden.”

Maher said, “A lot of people are saying this is a loser issue, I’ll give you some brief numbers here why that is. 13% of Americans have college debt, federal college debt. So, that’s not a lot of people you’re working to. 65% don’t go to college at all. 50% of the college debt goes to people going to grad school…a lot of that is just bullshiting around. You don’t know what to do and you can keep going to school for free. So, it just looks like a loser issue for the party that is trying to win back the working class. That we’re going to subsidize — we who didn’t go to college and didn’t benefit from that are going to subsidize you to get your degree in gender studies and sports marketing and all the other bullshit that they take in college. I think it’s a loser issue for Biden.”

He added, “Democrats have this idea that you’re a better person if you sit in class more and more and get more and more degrees. And really, the answer is to make — is not to make college cheaper, it’s to make it more unnecessary. Because most of it is bullshit anyway and it’s not necessary.”

Maher further stated, “I think a lot of people…they’re resentful that…first of all, I’m going to pay now…for some kid to go to an indoctrination center where they’re indoctrinating kids into things I don’t even believe in, where the courses are all in racist spotting 101.”

